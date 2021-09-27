Alfigenia Estremera Cortes, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfigenia Estremera Cortes, 86, passed away peacefully under hospice care Friday morning, Sept. 24, 2021, at Windsor House at Champion.

Alfigenia was born Nov. 17 1934, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Sebastian Rivera and Maria Medina, and she came to this area when she was 16 years old.

She was a loving and beloved wife, mother, and homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Alfigenia enjoyed cooking, going to church services, helping others in need, and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Cortes was a member of Spanish Evangelical Church in Youngstown.

Alfigenia leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 69 years, Jose Estremera Cortes, who she married July 11, 1952; her daughter, Sylvia Torres of Austintown; her son, Jose Estremera of Boardman; five grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley, Jose, Tiffany, and Antonio; and seven great-grandchildren.

Her five siblings, Heriberto Rivera, Carmen Medina, Paula Medina, Ramon Medina, and Felipe Medina, and a son-in-law, Carlos Torres, preceded Alfigenia in death.

Private funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Committal will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

