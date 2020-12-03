Alex Gutierrez, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex Gutierrez, 87, formerly of Gertrude Avenue in Boardman, passed away early Thanksgiving afternoon, November 26, 2020 in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Alex was born January 21, 1933 in Youngstown and was a son of the late Alex and Rose Ford Gutierrez.

He attended the Rayen School and lived most of his life in this area.

Mr. Gutierrez served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.

He worked for 43 years for P&LE Railroad and retired as a conductor in 1993.

Alex was of the Catholic faith.

He leaves his wife Camilla A. Gutierrez; a sister, Carmel Gutierrez of Hermitage, Pennyslvania; three brothers, Anthony (Renee) Gutierrez of Canfield, John Gutierrez of Canfield and Richard (Lorraine) Gutierrez of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Five brothers, Raymond, Joseph, Louis, Frank and Samuel Gutierrez, are deceased.

There are no calling hours and private graveside services will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

To send flowers to Alex’s family, please visit our floral store.