Albert Naples, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “Al” Naples, 95, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 20, 2021, at Hospice House, following a brief illness.

Albert was born November 24, 1925, in Youngstown, a son of the late Ottaviano and Angelina Virgallito Naples and grew up in Youngstown’s Brier Hill neighborhood.

Al proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and during the Korean War and was stationed in the Mediterranean and the Pacific Theater.

Mr. Naples worked at U.S. Steel for 37 years, retiring in 1979.

Albert was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, All Saints Council – 4th degree.

Al enjoyed hunting with his brothers and woodworking. Recently, he had the opportunity to board the Honor Flight from Cleveland to Washington, D.C. to tour the Veteran’s Memorials.

His wife of 58 years, Sally J. Naples, whom he married July 11, 1959, passed away December 10, 2017.

Albert leaves to cherish his memory three children, Julianne Pontuti (Pete Daigneau) of Youngstown, Michael (Pauline) Naples of Lynn, Massachusetts and Joelle Quade (Dave Abair) of Hubbard; seven grandchildren, Anthony Naples (Samantha Scarpaci) of North Bellerica, Massachusetts, Amanda Naples (Olivia Freimarck) of Lynn, Massachusetts, Joseph (Brittany) Pontuti of Johns Island, South Carolina, Matthew Pontuti (Chasity Digman) of Youngstown, Angelica Abair (Dylan Vernon) of Niles, and Andrew and Aidan Quade, of Hubbard; four great-grandchildren, Severina Pontuti, Nicholas and Madalyn Abair and Jimmy Scarpaci, with “baby Pontuti” on the way; several nieces and nephews and many extended family members, including Godson, Samuel D. Naples.

Al will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, four brothers, Daniel, William, John and Samuel Naples and four sisters, Rose DeFalco, Madeline Segesto, Ann Nackino and Mary Sweeney, preceded Albert in death.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Please keep Albert and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Al’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Honor Flight Cleveland, 724 Coral Berry Lane Madison, OH 44057, in Al’s name.

