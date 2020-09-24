Albert M. Bettross, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert M. “Al” Bettross, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully early Saturday evening, September 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Albert was born March 9, 1940, in Youngstown and was the son of the late Albert M., Sr. and Anna Perl Bettross.

He was a 1958 graduate of Ursuline High School and lived his life in this area.

Mr. Bettross worked for Western-Southern in sales for 10 years and then worked for the Youngstown Vindicator for 28 years, retiring in 2001 as district manager.

Al was a member of the Newspaper Guild.

He loved bowling, playing golf, fishing and he enjoyed taking fishing trips with his friends.

He was of the Catholic faith.

His wife of almost 40 years, Edith Jay Bettross, whom he married September 30, 1961, passed away February 16, 2001.

Al leaves his daughter, Mary Lou (John) Stanchin of Boardman; three sons, Ed (Brenda) Bettross of Georgia, Bob (Frances) Bettross of Youngstown and Greg (Susan) Bettross of Youngstown; six grandchildren, John (Jules) Stanchin, Brian Stanchin, Erica (Michael) Lanier, Justin (Kimberly) Bettross, Laura Bettross and Noah Bettross; a sister, Ann Ference of Austintown; a brother, Gerard (Louise) Bettross of Ellsworth; a stepgrandson, Ralph III (Karen) Armeni of Campbell and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Breanna, Jarid and Jakob Armeni.

Besides his wife; a sister, Katherine Yanvari, preceded Al in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the services, including the wearing of masks or face coverings.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 28, at the funeral home, with committal services to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Al will be laid to rest next his wife.

To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Al and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

