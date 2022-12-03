YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Austinwoods.

Albert was born July 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Mary Sablyak Protopapa and lived in the area most of his life.

He was a 1959 graduate of East High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force Reserves and the National Guard.

Al worked as a train engineer for 40 years with the former Chessie System, now CSX Railroad and retired in 2002.

Mr. Protopapa was a member of St. Christine Church.

He was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Krakusky Post #87 and enjoyed playing golf, watching football and baseball and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Al also enjoyed visiting the casino, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papa.

Al leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Dorothy A. Kosinski Protopapa, whom he married April 18, 1964; his three children, Christine (Fred) McBride of Cortland, Julie (Keith) Forsythe of Vienna and Albert Protopapa of Austintown; ten grandchildren, Andrea (Sean), Joshua (Bre), Mitchell, Jeremy, Jenna, Keith, Kevin, Anthony, Alaina and Evan; three great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Jake, and Kaiden and a great-granddaughter, Mia, “on the way.” Al is also survived by his brother, James (Sandra) Protopapa of Hubbard and his twin sister, Clara Fercana of Vienna.

Al will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A grandson, infant Jacob, preceded Al in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

