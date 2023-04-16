YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert A. “Al” Mihalik, 91, of the city’s westside, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, April 14, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home after a long and fulfilling life.

Albert was born October 1, 1931, in Daisytown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Valent and Anna Mihalik and came to Youngstown in March of 1955.

Al was educated in Daisytown, and after high school, Al proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Korean War Medal.

He worked at the coal mine and the glass factory in Pennsylvania before moving to Youngstown. From 1955-1977, Al worked as the Yardmaster at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Brier Hill Works. He then went to work at J & L Steel in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, until April of 1982 and then worked at Calex in Campbell until retiring in March of 1994.

Mr. Mihalik was an active member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown. He worked as the groundskeeper from 1994-2011 and won a CityScape Award for the meticulous grounds and the beautiful dahlias and tulips.

Al also worked Bingo at St. Brendan and was active with the annual parish festival and the church bowling league.

Al enjoyed gardening and will be remembered fondly for his oxhart tomatoes and tulips. He also enjoyed annual vacations with his family and family gatherings.

Al leaves to forever cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 68 years, Frances “Fran” Potisek Mihalik, whom he married July 9, 1955; his daughter, Cindy Rockney (Pete Costello) of Boardman; his son, Dan (Pam) Mihalik of Canfield; four grandchildren, Carrie (Caleb) Markusic, Megan (Will) Zuschlag, Robin Rockey and Craig Mihalik; six great-grandchildren, Karington, Carmella, Bellamy, Lucca, Barrett, Rocco and many extended family members and friends.

Al will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A daughter, Sandra L. “Sandy” Mihalik and eight siblings, George, Robert, John, Paul, Valent, Mary, Jay and Ann preceded Al in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian burial, which will be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Al’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Brendan Parish 100-Year Anniversary Fund or to the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Al.

