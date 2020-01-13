Agnes Fedorisin Siragusa, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Fedorisin Siragusa, 92, former longtime resident of Youngstown’s west side, passed away early Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Windsor House Canfield after a long and fulfilling life.

Agnes was born October 14, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Martin and Helen Rusnov Nestich and lived in Youngstown for most of her life.

Agnes graduated from Chaney High School in 1945 and attended Penn-Ohio Business College and the Paramount School of Cosmetology.

She worked for Ohio Bell for eight years and was a secretary for the Youngstown City Schools at her alma mater, Chaney High School, retiring in 1993.

She was also a homemaker, wife, and mother, who raised four sons, of whom she was very proud.

In her younger days, Agnes was active in many local events on Youngstown’s west side. She was well-known for making rosaries at Saint Mary’s Franciscan Friary and was featured in an article in Canfield’s Town Crier this past spring and on WYTV’s Hometown Heroes for her rosary-making.

She enjoyed making apple strudel and shared generously with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Agnes also enjoyed bowling.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.



Agnes is survived by three sons, Jerry (Elaine) Fedorisin of Oxford, Michigan, Steve Fedorisin (Loretta Bleggi) of Boardman, Ohio and Bill Fedorisin (Lorraine Hockenberry) of Ellsworth, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Nate, Hannah, Lillian, Jamie Lynn, Billy, Matthew and Andrew; two sisters, Barbara Walzer of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Theresa Campbell of Youngstown, Ohio; and a daughter-in-law, Diane Fedorisin of Charleston, South Carolina.

Agnes’ first husband, John Fedorisin, whom she married June 17, 1947, passed away Aug. 28, 1978. Her second husband, Vincent Siragusa, whom she married in June of 1989, passed away May 4, 1998. A son, John Fedorisin; an infant son; a grandson, Adam Fedorisin; five brothers, Michael, Martin, Thomas, Steve and Joe Nestich; and two sisters, Mary Coller and Alice Birskovich, are also deceased.



There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date. Committal will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Agnes will be laid to rest next to her husband, John.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

Many thanks from Agnes’ family to the staff at Windsor House, Hospice of the Valley, Antonine Village Assisted Living, and Caprice Health Care Center, for the kindness shown and care given to Agnes.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

