Agatha M. “Kaye” Marshall, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agatha M. Innocenzi Marshall, 93, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, following a 16 month illness.

Agatha was born September 5, 1926, in Lowellville, a daughter of the late Ercole and Fenesia Nardis Innocenzi, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a proud 1944 graduate of Lowellville High School and later earned a degree in Sociology from Youngstown State University.

Kaye was a substitute teacher for 24 years at several local schools.

Mrs. Marshall was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

She was a voracious reader all of her life, especially of history and biographies. Kaye loved animals and rescued many dogs and cats over the years. She also liked to play cards, including 500 Bid and for a time she belonged to two card clubs.

Her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph Frank Marshall, Sr., whom she married September 30, 1948, passed away February 2, 2015.

She leaves her daughter, Ellen L. Cassata of Mineral Ridge, with whom she shared her home; her son, Joseph F. Marshall, Jr. of Columbus; three grandsons, Joseph P. Marshall of Girard, Joseph F. (Francesca) Cassata of Akron and Andrew F. Marshall of Girard; a granddaughter, Jordan E. Smith of Girard; a great-granddaughter, Jaydin Marshall; a sister, Irene Pacella of Norco, California; a lovely sister-in-law, Teresa Innocenzi of Poland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband, three brothers, Frank Innocenzi, Sr. and two infant brothers, both named Robert Innocenzi, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the funeral home.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Kaye will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kaye’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or to West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.