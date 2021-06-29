Adua Maria Zuppo, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adua Maria Zuppo, 85, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following an extended illness.

Adua was born on April 10, 1936, in Rovigno d’Istria, Italy and was the daughter of the late Angelo and Adelina Sabbadini Cuzzi. She was a 1952 graduate of Pirano Scuola Media, Liceo Scientifico.

She worked at Fabrica Salvetti in Pirano from 1952 to 1955 as a bookkeeper. In 1957, Adua moved to Vicenza, Italy, where she worked as a secretary for Senator Vittorio Emanuele Marzotto.

She later met and fell in love with an American soldier, James F. Zuppo, Sr., whom she married February 27, 1957, at Saint Marco’s Church in Vicenza. She arrived in the United States with her husband in July of 1957 on a military ship.

She worked for Penn-Ohio Towel Supply in Youngstown in 1957 and then began work at the Ohio Leather Company in Girard in 1958. She worked as a trimmer alongside her husband and other family members. Adua owned and operated the Town Tap, a bar in the city of Girard, alongside her husband. Most recently, she worked at Four Seasons Flea Market in Youngstown where she made flower arrangements and was affectionately known as “The Flower Lady.” While juggling work obligations, she always made time to be a homemaker and did everything she could in order to take care of her family.

She was a devout member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She greatly enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and working on puzzles and word searches. Most of all, Adua enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Adua leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Angela Koleszar of Girard; two grandchildren, Richard James “RJ” Koleszar of Girard and Kristen Marie Koleszar of Girard; a sister-in-law, Ernesta Cuzzi of Vicenza, Italy; many extended family members in both Girard and Italy and her “granddog,” Kodi.

Adua was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Zuppo, Sr., who passed away September 3, 2003; her son, James F. Zuppo, Jr. and her brother, Egidio Cuzzi.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will take place in Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Adua will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

