Adrian “Agie” Dietz, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adrian “Agie” Dietz, 84, passed away Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Adrian was born October 12, 1936 in Youngstown and was a son of the late Aloysius and Gertrude Brown Dietz.

He was raised by his father and step-mother, Millie Morosko Dietz and lived on the North Side of Youngstown before moving to Liberty Township in 1964. In his younger days, his stunning good looks often had him mistaken for James Dean.

Agie worked for Republic Hose for 34 years and later worked at Truckworld in Hubbard, retiring in 1999.

He pitched fastball baseball locally for 30 years, first for Russo’s Tavern and then for L&R Sports. Refereeing basketball in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties was also one of his passions.

Adrian was a doting husband and father and leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Carol Petretic Dietz, whom he married October 22, 1960 at St. Joseph Church, as well as four children, Mark (Michele) Dietz, Denise (Bob) Knuff, Teri (Jeff) Greene and Danielle Hayden. Agie was a loving grandfather and leaves his grandchildren, Sean (Dana) Dietz, Samantha Dietz, Kristina (Bill) Dyky, Nicholas and Jake Greene and Gage Hayden and two great-grandchildren, Nathan Smith and Braylon Dyky. He also leaves two sisters, Lisa (Elliot) Rusoff and Elaine (Walter) Griffith and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Uncle Agie was the “go-to-guy” for his nephews, Keith, Raymond and Craig Carpenter.

Besides his parents, brothers, Aloysius “Sonny” Dietz, Jr., Arthur Dietz and Larry Dietz and sister, Charlene Banks, preceded Agie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Edward Church, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the church.

If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols, including the wearing of masks. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep and Agie and his family in your prayers.

Private interment will take place on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Adrian’s family suggests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Area, Chapter 3711, Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

