LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Knight Connelly, 21, was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, following a car accident.

Adam was born January 16, 2001, in Youngstown, the youngest of three boys born to Matthew and Amy Noss Connelly.

Adam met his first friends and started his life of learning at Churchill Preschool. He attended kindergarten at EJ Blott, continued on to St. Rose School and graduated from Girard High School in 2019.

He worked at Home Depot and was currently a second year apprentice for Warren IBEW Local #573. Adam was working towards being a journeyman electrician, a job he loved, with people he loved working with.

Adam was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson.

Adam’s life was far more vibrant, beautiful and valuable than words on paper can ever convey. He was a wonderful, selfless soul who gave himself and his many talents to anyone, in any level of need, without hesitation. He was smart, kind and humble and his smile and contagious laughter brightened every room.

He loved to watch, play and coach sports, which was a joy he especially shared with his father and brothers. Adam’s love of sports lead him to a coaching position with Hubbard High School where he coached the boy’s basketball team.

Adam’s life was full but he always made time for those who needed him, he was there in good times and bad. Adam looked up to his brothers, cared for his friends and honored his parents.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his parents, Matthew and Amy Connelly of Liberty Township; two brothers, Ryan and Jacob Connelly, both of Columbus; his grandmother, Ruth Ann Connelly of Girard; an uncle, Brian Noss of California; an aunt, Gretchen (David) Schinkel of Pennsylvania; many cousins, including Liz and Robby Schinkel of Pennsylvania, Shane Frost of Idaho, Becky Dunn, Michael Frost and Chelsea Martin, all of Utah and many extended family members and many friends.

Adam’s grandfather, Norbert Noss and an aunt, Debbie Whiting, preceded Adam in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Family and friends may also gather again to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem Warren Road, North Jackson, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Private interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Adam’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to his family for future scholarships in memory of Adam.

Though our world has fallen, Adam was a light. He was as close to perfection as one can be. In life, he was a shining example of kindness, loyalty, faith, and love; in death, he is the same. He is a guiding light to us all.

We love you, Adam, our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Though you are deeply missed, you will never be gone from our hearts.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.