YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Bleggi, 91, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at The Inn at Christine Valley.

Ada was born August 9, 1930 in Yatesboro, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Pacifico and Julia Phillippi Bleggi and was a 1948 graduate of Shannock Valley High School in Sagamore, Pennsylvania.

After high school, she worked in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for the Yatesboro Company Store, and for Sylvania in Brookville, Pennsylvania.

In 1953 Ada came to the Youngstown area and worked for General Electric Mahoning Glass Plant in Niles for 38 years, retiring in 1990.

Ada was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and a long time member of the former

Holy Name of Jesus Church.

She leaves a brother, Aldo (Barbara) Bleggi of Canfield; a sister-in-law, Savina Bleggi of Poland and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Louis Bleggi and a sister, Emma Bleggi, are deceased

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12 Noon – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown., where funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Entombment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

