Aaron E. Arkwright, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron E. Arkwright, 76, passed away early Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Aaron was born December 9, 1943, in Youngstown, and was the son of the late John E. Arkwright and Shirley Getz Cooke.

He graduated from North Lima High School and lived his life in this area.

Mr. Arkwright proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, due to exposure to Agent Orange during the war.

He worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant from 1970 until 1975, then worked as a mechanic at the Schwebel Baking Company from 1981 to 1995, from where he retired.

Aaron enjoyed playing the lottery and visiting with his family.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Aaron is survived by five children, Kimberlee (John) Heffron of Boardman, John (Alisa) Arkwright of Hubbard, Jamie (Doug) Avery of Austintown, Melissa (Brian) Moritz of Cedar Park, Texas and Shannon Arkwright of Austintown; nine grandchildren, J.D. Heffron, Amanda Heffron, Matthew Arkwright, David Avery (Brea), Cory (Starr) Avery, Cody Moritz, Sarah Moritz, Brittany Realty and Breanna Realty; two great-grandsons, Jason and Asher, with another great-grandchild on the way and three sisters, Joanne Getz (Bud) Zoblisien of Boardman, Eileen Kempton of Casa Grande, Arizona and Thelma Arkwright Jenkins.

A sister, Annabelle Feezel, is deceased.

Private funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 9 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 10 at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

