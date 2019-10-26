Kimberly R. West-Cotters, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly R. (Brydon)West-Cotters, age 50, of Transfer, PA, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born March 17, 1969 in Sharon,PA, she was the daughter of James E. and Lula (Louise) Brydon-Harding. She was formerly married to Brian Cotters and he survives in Rochester, PA.

Kimberly attended both Sharpsville High School and Penn State University, Shenango Campus ,where she received a degree in Business Administration.

She worked as a Telemarketer for Telstar for three years and previous to that she worked for Fruit, Dill, Goodwin & School as a receptionist and Petro Plus in S. Pymatuning Township as a manager.

Kimberly loved spending time with her kids and grand-kids, she liked Lifetime Movies, playing Pool and going out with her friends. She was a member of the VFW in Meadville.

She is survived by her mother Lula (Louise) Brydon-Harding of Transfer, PA; two daughters Tiffany West of Transfer, PA, and Megan Cotters of Sharon, PA; two sons Dalton West of Hermitage,PA, and Christopher West of Masury, OH; two sisters, Jeanne Fencyk and Marjie Cunningham, both of Brookfield, OH and 7 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father James E. Brydon, brother Daniel Brydon and a daughter Nicole Parcetich.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

