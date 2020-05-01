Kimberly A. Fetty, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Fetty, age 56, entered into eternal rest after fighting a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 31, 1963 in Warren, the daughter of Roy Huffman and Jean (Haynie) Huffman Groves and was a lifelong area resident.

A graduate of Girard High School, Kim worked as a banker for Mahoning Bank for many years.

Devoted to her family, she enjoyed baking, shopping, garage sales, painting her nails, swimming with her kids and grandkids and just relaxing and watching her TV shows.

Precious memories of Kim live on with her mother, Jean Groves of Girard; three children, Brian Fetty, Jr. (Cassie) of Vienna, Nicole Johnson (Jack) of Bossier City, Louisiana and Brandon Fetty of Vienna; two grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; one sister, Lori Lalama (Mark) of Brighton, Michigan.; three brothers, Roy Huffman (Rae) of Greenville, Texas, Jerry Huffman (Lottie) and Michael Huffman (Melody), of Nebraska and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her father, Roy Huffman and her husband, Brian Fetty, Sr., who passed away March 15, 2005.

Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of Kim’s good life will be held at a later date.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.