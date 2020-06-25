Breaking News
Kimberlee J. Pike, East Palestine, Ohio

June 23, 2020

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberlee J. Pike, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Kim was born October 23, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Edwin and Alice Bacon Pike.

She attended Madonna College and worked in local medical offices prior to her M.S. making it to difficult.

She was a member of the deaf community and resided at Salem North Health Center the past several years.

Kimberlee is survived by an aunt, Carole (Keith) Nelsen and many friends.

A private interment will be held at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine. No other services will be observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

