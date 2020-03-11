Kim Renee Sternthal, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Renee Sternthal, age 58, of Polk, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Polk Center.



Born June 15, 1961 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she is the daughter of Stephen L. and the late Doris Elinore (Horne) Sternthal.



In addition to her father, Kim is survived by a brother, Stephen W. Sternthal of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, one niece and two nephews.



She was preceded in death by her mother and both sets of grandparents.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. William J. Locke officiating.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.



