Kierstan N. Dean, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kierstan N. Dean, age 21, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 4, 2020 in Girard.

She was born May 23, 1998 in Ravenna, the daughter of Paul Dean, Jr. and Frankie (Lough) Scott and stepdaughter to Demonthani Scott.

Kierstan attended Warren G. Harding High School and belonged to Seeking God’s Glory Church, where she donated a great amount of time and help.

She loved the outdoors and could be found swimming or riding a four-wheeler. She also enjoyed videos and spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Precious memories of Kierstan live on with her mother, Frankie Scott (Demonthani) of Warren; her father, Paul Dean, Jr. of Warren; one sister, Breanna Dean of Warren; seven brothers, Derrin Lough of Niles, Paul “Pauly” Dean III of Warren, Trenton Dean of Warren, Dontae Johnson of Warren, Dakota DeMarco of Warren, Jaden Dean of Warren and Davion Garltic of Texas and many other close friends and family who adored her.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.