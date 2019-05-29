Khalil James Hopson Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Khalil James Hopson will be held Saturday, June 1 at 12:00 p.m. at Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hopson known to his family and friends as “Champ”, departed this life Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services. Please visit jewashingtonfuneralservices.com to leave condolences and to sign the online guestbook.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.