Khalef Kareem Freeman, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Khalef Kareem Freeman, Sr., 37, 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1:30 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital.

He was born June 23, 1981, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Terry and Joserene Hugley Freeman.

Mr. Freeman was a self-employed dog breeder and attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He enjoyed traveling and dogs.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Khalef Kareem Freeman, Jr. of Talbott, Tennessee and Khalef Kareem Freeman, Jr. of Warren; four daughters, Ms. Kha’Lesha Freeman, Ms. Ja-Mira Smith, Ms. Kee’Shira Freeman and Ms. Invy Owens, all of Warren; his parents, Ms. Joserene Hugley Freeman and Terry Freeman, both of Warren; two brothers, Sharieff Freeman and Terry Rashaad Freeman, both of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Tarika Coleman, Mrs. Nakilia (Charles) Adams and Ms. Sharedda Freeman, all of Warren; grandmother, Ms. Irene Hugley of Warren; one grandchild, A’Siya Freeman of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at the church.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2032 Ferndale Avenue SW, the home of his mother, Joserene Freeman.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.