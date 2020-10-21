Keylan Terrell Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Keylan Terrell Davis will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave. in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Davis 32, departed this life on October 16, 2020 in Youngstown Ohio.

Keylan was born June 22, 1988 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Susan Ziegler and Timothy Davis.

Keylan was a high school graduate and later received his culinary degree.

He was a licensed realtor, barber and die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He loved to travel and he could light up a room with his beautiful smile and loving personality. Those who knew and loved him will deeply miss his famous bear hugs.

He leaves to cherish his mother; his grandmother, Betty Wallace his siblings.

He was preceded in death by his father Timothy Davis ; his brother, Josh Davis; his grandmothers, Rev. Ann Lee Walls and Gloria Davis.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. At the request of the family, the funeral service will be for immediate family members and close family friends only.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Please visit jewashingtonfuneralservices.com to leave condolences and to sign the online guestbook.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Keylan T. Davis

More stories from WKBN.com: