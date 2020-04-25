Kevin V. Hughes, Mecca, Ohio

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin V. Hughes, age 54, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 15, 1965 in Warren, the son of William and Donna Jean (Billock) Hughes and lived in the area most of his life.

A graduate of Maplewood High School, Kevin worked at Great Lakes Cheese.

A true car buff, he loved working on cars, going to car shows, racing, and hot rods.

Precious memories of Kevin live on with his loving wife, Ronda (Adams) Hughes, whom he married September 4, 1998; two daughters, Darian Hughes of Kent and Kristin Westberry of Cortland; two stepsons, Eric Nadzam (Julia) of South Carolina and Christopher Nadzam of Bristolville; three grandchildren; three sisters, Cindy Hughes of Niles, Beverly Hall (Clayton) of Niles and Melanie Root (Ken) of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Joe Hughes of Columbus and Jason Hughes of Tennessee and many, many friends who thought the world of him.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Curtis Hughes.

Because of the current health crisis, services are private and by invitation only. Those who attend are asked to observe social distancing requirements.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

