Kevin Siggers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Kevin Siggers will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Siggers departed this life September 30, 2020 in Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Siggers was born August 22, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio a son of David Lee Siggers and Gwendolyn Barnes.

He was formerly employed with American Maintenance as a supervisor.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Gwendolyn Alexander; his step father, Rev. Larry Alexander; his children, Kevin L. and Anthony L. Siggers; his companion, Rene Boatright; his step daughters, Shay Boatright, Ciera Austin; his siblings, David L. Siggers Jr., Candace Alexander; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

