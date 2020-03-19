Kevin Patrick Gilfoyle, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Patrick Gilfoyle, age 52, of Leech Road, Hempfield Township, Greenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020 peacefully with his family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1968 to Paul and Patricia (Roehn) Gilfoyle.

Kevin was a 1987 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School.

He was employed at the Conneaut Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant from 1992-1995 and from 1995 until his passing he had been employed as an operator at the Greenville Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Kevin was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and also held memberships with the Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446, B.P.O.E #145, where he was a member of the club’s golf league, Greenville Family Moose Center #276 and the Greenville Italian Home Club.

His hobbies included, hunting and fishing, golfing, bowling and cooking.

On September 24, 1994 he married the former Christine Lynne Eberhart, she survives. Also survivng are his children, Michael Olenik and his fiancée, Karly Semroc, of Hermitage, Sarah Gilfoyle, Connor Gilfoyle and Shawn Gilfoyle, all of Greenville; his mother; two sisters, Kathy Bauer and her husband, Paul, of West Middlesex and Tricia Pritchard and her husband, Rob, of Butler; two brothers, Dennis Gilfoyle and his wife, Cindy, of Canonsburg and Thomas Gilfoyle and his wife, Ann, of Troy, Ohio; two grandchildren, Diana Olenik and Michael Olenik and 20 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gilfoyle and a brother, Timothy Gilfoyle.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, all services have been postponed until a later date. When conditions improve the family is planning for public services to be held at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and are also planning to have a reception following the Mass at the Knights of Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus, 1909 Club, 170 Clarksville Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.