Kevin P. Dawes, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin P. Dawes, age 63, of Hamburg Rd., Hempfield Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2020.

He was born in Greenville on October 25, 1956 to Russell and Alice (Junk) Dawes.

He was a 1975 graduate of Greenville Senior High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1978.

Kevin was a jack of all trades and throughout the years had been employed as a handy man, bartender and had worked in the logging industry. He was of the Catholic faith. Kevin was an active member of Greenville VFW Post #3374, where he served as a member of the Honor Guard.

He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #805 and had previously been a member, past District Deputy and club officer of the Concord F.O.E., while living out west. Kevin enjoyed the outdoors and taking trips to the mountains, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He once appeared as a stand in for the movie “A Boys Life” and during his youth he was on the ice with his mother as part of the Ice Capades. In addition, he had served as a Hempfield Twp. Volunteer Firefighter during his younger years.

On March 17, 2005 he married the former Diane L. (Gibbens) Foy, she survives. Also survivng are two step-daughters; Jennifer L. Scott and Shauna D. Barnes, both of Greenville, a brother; Ed Dawes and his wife Sherrie of Titusville, three step-grandchildren; Domanic Rainey, Deavon Rainey and Landon Scott, nieces and nephews, two of which he helped raise, Sophia Monski and Evan Monski, two brother-in-laws; Jeffrey Gibbens and David Gibbens and his wife Anne Marie and a sister-in-law; Susan Carrier and her husband Kenneth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Debbie Monski.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Calling hours are Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Blessing Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Deacon Marty Aubel, of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, officiating.

All in attendance are asked to wear masks.

Greenville VFW Honor Guard Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

