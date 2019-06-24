Kevin Maurice “KD” Daniels, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Maurice “KD” Daniels, Sr., 38, of 738 Southern Boulevard, Warren, departed this life Friday, June 14, 2019.

He was born April 22, 1981, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kevin D. Dennison and Phyllis M. Daniels.

He was a self-employed barber for many years.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He attended Mount Olive Baptist Church and enjoyed music, cars, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his mother, Ms. Phyllis Daniels Miller, he leaves to mourn five sons, Eddie Davis, Devonte McElory, Kevin Daniels, Jr. and Zion Daniels, all of Warren and Kevin Daniels of Youngstown; nine daughters, Ms. KiAirra Davis, Ms. Kayla Davis, Ms. Kevonna Daniels, Ms. KaVae Daniels, Ms. KVionna Daniels, Ms. Ka’Niyah Daniels, Ms. Keshara Tates, Ms. Kayonna Daniels and Ms. Kevin’Nae Daniels, all of Warren; one brother, Norman Allen (Ramona) Miller of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Marchell E. (George) Miller of Warren; a niece he raised, Ms. Quan’Nita R. Pruitt of Warren; one granddaughter, Miss La’Riyah Butler; grandmother, Ms. Jeanett Jones Daniels of Warren and a fiancée, Ms. Tamaralyn Harris of Warren; several nephews and nieces he also raised and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Dennison; stepfather, Michael Miller; one sister, Ms. Kanita Daniels; three brothers, Roshell Daniels, Derek Thrash and Curtis Dorsey; grandparents, Nathaniel Daniels, Ms. Nita Dennison and Samuel Dennison; one nephew, Mar’Jay Kirksey; two cousins, Antonio Daniels and Marciel Daniels.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Junes 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at York Avenue Church of God.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.