Kevin Marshall Olinger, Slippery Rock Township, PA

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Marshall Olinger, 46, of Slippery Rock Township, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was the son of Blaine Olinger and the late Frances Olinger and he was born on July 11, 1973, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by two daughters, Alivia May Olinger and Kayla Ann Olinger; sister and brother-in-law, Darcy (Olinger) Cook and Chad Cook.

He graduated from Riverside High School and was employed by Nalco for 19 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid bow hunter and fisherman.

He loved the Lord with all of his heart and attended Victory Family Church.

He was a loving and devoted father, son, brother and friend. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Olinger.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, with funeral services being held at 7:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, with Pastor Cathy Matos, officiating.

