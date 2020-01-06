Kevin M. Moran, Lyndhurst, Ohio

LYNDHURST, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin M. Moran, age 62, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.



Kevin was born October 30, 1957, a son of Richard Moran, Sr. and Elizabeth Ruth Nicholas.



Kevin was an avid woodworker and loved the outdoors and his music.



Kevin is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Stephanie Schreck Moran; loving stepmother, Sandy Moran; dear siblings, Mary Beth “Micki” Moran, Kelly Wolford (David), Margaret Handel, Maureen Moran Brice, Keith Walters (Debbie), Craig Walters (Som), James Moran and Kurt Walters and many nieces and nephews.



Kevin was preceded in death by his cherished parents, Richard Moran, Sr. and Elizabeth Ruth Nicholas and brother, Richard, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions, in memory of Kevin, to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst (between Richmond and Brainard).



The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service, Monday, January 6, at the funeral home.

Interment in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls will be private.





