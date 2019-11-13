Kenny Roy “Dude” Hampton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenny Roy “Dude” Hampton, 60, of 449 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 6:25 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Hospital, following injuries sustained from being hit by a car.

He was born June 8, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Richard Edward and Ernestine Pelt Hampton.

Mr. Hampton was a member of Second Baptist Church, enjoyed playing dominos and watching sports and was a 1978 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He leaves to mourn three brothers, Jeffery Lynn Hampton of Warren, Mark Allen Hampton of Bedford Heights and Ronald David Hampton of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lamar Edward Matthews, Gregory Richard Hampton and Michael Lewis Hampton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, November 16.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 449 Highland Avenue, Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.