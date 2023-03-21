WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth W. Watson, Sr., 83, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Heather Hill after a brief illness.

He was born on March 13, 1940 in Shiloh, Ohio the son of Clarence and Susan (nee: Hensley) Watson.

Ken graduated from Monroeville High School and served honorably in the United States Air Force. He was employed by Alcan Aluminum and retired after 37 years of service.

Ken was a former member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Orwell and the West Farmington United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of the West Farmington VFW # 7200.

He enjoyed reading, watching TV, especially the Cleveland sports teams and Ohio State.

Ken is survived by his wife, Jean (nee: Shaffer) Watson, whom he married on September three, 1993; sons, Kenny Watson, Jr., David Watson and his daughter, Brittany Watson , Michael Watson; step-son, Jason (Amy) Smith; step-daughter, Adora (Gary) Drennen; brothers, Thurman Watson, Loren Watson; sister, Kathy (John) Cook; and his 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Ann (nee: Swistok) Watson in 1982; daughter, Melissa Sue Watson on July 9, 2009; and several brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be held, Friday, March 24, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Orwell United Methodist Church, 80 S. Maple St., Orwell, Ohio, 44076, where a service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Private inurnment at St. Mary Cemetery will be held at the convenience at the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family.

Online guestbook and condolences available at www.slyffh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sly Family Funeral Home, 15760 W. High St., Middlefield.