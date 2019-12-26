Kenneth W. Perrine, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth W. Perrine, age 61, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence.

Kenneth was born August 2, 1958, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Grant and Marion Grace Means Perrine.



Kenneth graduated from Sharon High School in 1977 and worked for MCAR Workshop doing furniture repair.

He was a member of the Salvation Army and liked bowling, watching westerns and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.



Kenneth is survived by two sisters, Beverly (Norbert R.) Hugar and Barbara Patterson, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, JoAnne Harakal-Perrine, also of Sharon, Pennsylvania; as well as nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Perrine.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon. Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home, with Captain David J. Childs of the Salvation Army officiating.

Burial will follow in America’s Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.



