Kenneth Schreffler, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Schreffler, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a battle with pancreatic cancer Thursday night, September 3, 2020.

Born November 11, 1944 in Greenford, he was a son of the late Merle L. and April M. (Weyant) Schreffler.

Kenny worked as a meat cutter at A & P for 18 years and later worked at E.D.I. Central for 23 years in maintenance and as a truck driver.

A 1964 graduate of David Anderson High School.

He was a veteran of the Army Reserves and was Lutheran by faith.

Kenny was known for his work ethic and many community projects. He was a Little League baseball coach for many years and was a co-founder of T-ball in Lisbon. He was a former member of the Lisbon Lions Club and once named Lion of the year. He was also a member of the Lisbon Ruritan Club. He served as a Center Township Trustee for 39 ½ years where he took a special interest in restoring and maintaining rural cemeteries, was active in the Chamber of Commerce and the Johnny Appleseed Festival.

He loved to garden and share his produce with friends.

Survivors include his wife, Carol A. (Swartz) Schreffler whom he married July 8, 1966; his four children, Cindy (Dean) Noble of Cortland, Kevin (Renee)Schreffler of Lisbon, Jeff (Melissa) Schreffler of Fairport, New York and Christine Schreffler of Lisbon. There are eight grandchildren, Adam and Derek Schreffler, Brandon and Matthew Koffel, Madeleine and Alex Schreffler, Samantha and Jack Schreffler.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Merle L. Schreffler, Jr. (Sonny), Janice Bryan and Richard Schreffler.

Calling hours will be from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Monday, September 7 at the Weber Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

A private funeral officiated by Pastor Phil Bartholomew will be held Tuesday, September 8.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley.

