Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Kenneth Rush, Jr., 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born August 30, 1934, in Confluence, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Kenneth and Violet (Livengood) Rush.

On January 3, 1957, Kenneth married the former Wanda Sollinger, with whom he shared 50 wonderful years of marriage until her passing May 2, 2007.

He retired in 1994 from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

Memories of Kenneth will be carried on by his daughter, LeAnn (Nelson) Birkheimer of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Samantha Koski, Kenny Gosnell and Elizabeth Birkheimer and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Nathan, Sean, Brandon and Shyann Koski.

Other than his wife, Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gaye Cowan.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday, August 13 at the funeral home, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



