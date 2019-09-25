Kenneth Ray Williams, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Kenneth Ray Williams will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC.

Mr. Williams departed this life Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Athens, Ohio.

Mr. Williams was born June 19, 1956 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

He was a graduate of Forsyth High School and later relocated to the Shenango Valley.

He was formerly employed with the Youth Development Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania, retiring after several years of service.

He was a member of the church and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Sherry Ann Williams; his children, Kenneth McPhadden, Jamie Williams, T’andre and Salle’ Rudolph, Krisma (James) Gregory and Cheranda (Ed) Odem; his siblings, Bryant Williams and Krystal (Rodger) Powell; 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his adopted son, Edward Wooten and his brother, Reginald Red “Eggie” T. Goldsmith.



Friends will be received at 362 Cedar Avenue in Sharon, Pennsylvania and on Friday, September 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

