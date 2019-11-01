Kenneth R. Chason, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Chason, age 87, of Hughey Rd., Otter Creek Twp., Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 in UPMC Hamot.



He was born in Greenville on June 4, 1932 to Lloyd and Janice (Meredith) Chason.

Ken was a graduate of Penn High School and had been employed as a project engineer for over fifty-five years at C.I.T. In Hadley, Pennsylvania, retiring in 2010.



He was of the Protestant Faith and he enjoyed for many years working on all kinds of motors in his garage.

On June 30, 1953 he married the former Carol J. Wardle, she survives. Also survivng is a daughter; Lynn Hartman and her husband Jeff of Troy, North Carolina, a son; Steven R. Chason and his wife Carol of Transfer, a sister; Janet Edwards of Greenville, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson; Christopher Chason and three brothers; John Chason, Don Chason and Bob Chason.



Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 101 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling Hours will be Monday, November 4, 2019, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.



A funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:00am

at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Troyer, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church and Rev. Jeff Hartman, Son-in-Law of Ken, co-officiating.



Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery