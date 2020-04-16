Kenneth Nathan Mazyck, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing service in honor of Mr. Kenneth Nathan Mazyck will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at J.E. Washington Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio for immediate family members only.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Kenneth Nathan Mazyck went to his eternal home at the age of 61.

Kenny was born on June 16, 1958 in Summerville, South Carolina to the union of Edward and Catherine Edge Mazyck.

He resided in Ford City, Pennsylvania for the past 19 years.

Kenneth graduated from Farrell High School and also attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He later joined the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge after six years of service, primarily in Germany.

After leaving the military he worked at Mechling Shakley Veterans Center in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, counseling and helping veterans dealing with addictions.

Kenny loved to make people laugh at family gatherings and celebrations sharing funny stories about situations he encountered. The whole family would gather around him and have a great time laughing as he embellished his hilarious observations. Kenny was a #1 fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and we knew not to call him when a Steelers game was on TV.

Kenneth was a former member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania and a present member of Community Church of God in Christ, Warren Ohio. He loved God wholeheartedly and had a close walk with Him.

Kenny was a consistent giver to those in need, especially charities.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving siblings, Peggy, Rachine, Cornelius and Timothy; Douglas Wilson who he regarded as a son; his great-uncle, Junior Calhoun; his uncles, Curtis (Peggy) Edge and Larry (Lillian) Edge; his aunt, Hilda Mae Mazyck; his nieces, Miridia, Mariah, Sabrina, Nicole, Amanda and Victoria; three great-nieces; his former wife, Robin Mazyck; his Godbrothers, Kipper and Damien; a host of cousins; dear friends and his beloved dog, Storm.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cynthia.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

