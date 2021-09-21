Kenneth M. Norris, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth M. Norris, 62, of Vienna passed away suddenly Friday evening, September 17, 2021, at his home

Ken was born in Youngstown, November 12, 1958 to David and Nancy Hermes Norris and was a lifelong member of the community.

He was employed by Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital for over 27 years and was the shop steward. He was then employed by Teamsters Local 377 for eight years serving as a business agent and the Recording Secretary.

Ken was a member of St. Edward Parish, volunteered at Angels for Animals and their annual garage sale at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Ken was an avid animal lover. He enjoyed his cat, Ace, feeding the geese, sea gulls, woodpeckers or as you can see, anything within his realm that had feathers. He loved poker, treasures hunting at auctions and making lake glass for all the children at the Lake Road Condominium Association, Madison, Ohio.

Ken was a 1977 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He loved making people laugh and everybody enjoyed his company as he was one of a kind but his true passion in life was about helping others to repair anything that was broken and expected nothing in return. Even in his passing, his legacy continues of helping others by being an organ donor.

Ken leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, Dave (Ann) of Lowellville, Bill (Janice) also of Lowellville and Tim (Laurie) of Poland; life-partner, Rochelle Landy and nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Chad) Adam, David, Alex, Erica, Shelby (Nick) Griffith and Tim, Jr. (Caitlin).

Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Al and Lucille Hermes; his paternal grandparents, David and Rachel Norris and his beloved cats, Duke and Jack.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 in St. Edward Church and Friday, September 24 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 also in St. Edward Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Monsignor Robert Siffrin.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 and/or Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Because of COVID-19 the family and funeral home request that if you are attending any of or all the services that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Thank you!

