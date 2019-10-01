Kenneth L. “Gug” Burt, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. “Gug” Burt, age 62, of Franklin St., Greenville passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 in his residence.



He was born in Greenville on January 6, 1957 a son of William F. and Mary L. (Clark) Burt.

He was a 1976 graduate of Greenville High School and had worked at Foodland/Carl’s IGA before relocating to Las Vegas. While living in Las Vegas he was employed as a meat cutter at various Albertson Stores and Von’s Grocery Stores. He returned back to the area, being a caretaker for his mother for many years at also worked at D’Onofrio’s Food Center in Hermitage.



Ken enjoyed photography and drawing and had a love of animals, especially cats with his favorite being his maine coone named “Be Be”.



He is survived by two sisters, Kathy Miller and her husband David of Greenville, Karen Burt and her fiance Troy McCartney of Hadley; a brother, Paul Burt and his wife Carol of Cochranton; many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



A private memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Hadley Cemetery.

There will be no public services.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.