Kenneth Joseph Oehmichen, Gustavus, Ohio

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Joseph Oehmichen, age 86, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 5, 1933, in Upper Montclair, New Jersey, a son of Lois Katherine (Mulvey) and Alan Oehmichen.

After high school, Kenneth served in the United States Airforce. Kenneth worked on electronics and radios and went to many Ham radio festivals.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Michelle M. Dodge.

Survivors include his son, Kenneth J. (Amanda) Oehmichen, II of Warren, Ohio; his daughter, Miranda L. Oehmichen of Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jared, Alex, Sabrina, Shania, Bridgett, Shira, Richard Jr. and Zoe; eleven great grandchildren and a brother, Donald Joseph Miller of Australia.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St. Kinsman, Ohio. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

