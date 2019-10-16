Kenneth J. Davis, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth J. Davis, 75, a longtime resident of East Palestine passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Ken was born January 17, 1944 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, son of the late Russell and Elizabeth Lester Davis.

He was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

He retired from B&W Steel after many years at its closing. He then worked for East Palestine China.

After retirement, Ken enjoyed scrapping steel, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the N.R.A.

Ken is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia McCoy Davis; three stepsons, Patrick (Takako) McMillen of Hawaii, David (Chris) McMillen of East Palestine and Gary (Marie) McMillen of Hudson; two daughters, Debra McCoy and Kathy Wilson of East Palestine; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and four sisters, Sarah (John) Simcox, Katie (Chuck) Burns, Pat Harrold and Eva Mae Sattler.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, October 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Ostick officiating.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.