Kenneth F. Black, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth F. Black, age 76, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Saturday evening, October 3, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania on January 16, 1944 a son of Claude W. and Eunice (Mills) Black.

He was a 1961 graduate of Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania and received his associate degree from Penn State University in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

On July 6, 1963 Ken married the former Fran E. Gilbert, she survives.

He was the owner/operator of Connell Inc. for 15 years in Youngstown, Oh and worked for many years at Shenango Steel Erectors.

No achievements or career successes in Ken’s life were as important to him, as his devotion to his family. He was most proud of having earned their love and respect.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, was a lector and was a member of the property committee.

Ken loved to play golf with his son.

He was an active member of the Warren Photography Society, the 1996 president of Eastern Ohio and Western PA Builders Association, and was the past president of the Penn-Ohio Morgan Horse Association.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly J. Sykes and her husband Kenneth of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, Kris B. Abraham and her husband Michael of Brookfield, Ohio; a son, Wade A. Black and his wife Jennifer of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; a sister, Janice Strickland and her husband Robert of St. Petersburg, Florida; five grandchildren, Blair, Courtney, Dane, Grant and Sydney and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours are Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and CremationServices, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, Pennsylvania with Rev. Brenda Martin, Pastor, officiating.

Social distancing and masks are required for all in attendance.

Inurnment in the Columbarium of Holy Trinity Church.

More stories from WKBN.com: