Kenneth Edward Lowry, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Kenny” Edward Lowry, 60, of Warren, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Warren on August 10, 1959 the son of the late Howard O. and Charlotte (Moon) Lowry and was a lifelong area resident.

As a young man, Kenny was a Class B Soap Box Derby winner.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School Class of 1977.

Ken was a car salesman for many years and continued to dabble in car sales while owning Club 441.

He is survived by sisters, Pamela (James) Bane of Cleveland and Coleen (Gregory) Latta of Cortland and a brother, James (Julie) Lowry of Bazetta; eight nephews, one niece and his lifelong friend, Betsy Fithian of Cleveland.

The family wishes to thank Criss Conn for all of his help and dog care. Thanks too to Pamela Trimble for wonderful meals and a wonderful 60th birthday party.

A caring cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Stay tuned to Facebook.

