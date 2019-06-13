Kenneth Edgar Sullinger, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Edgar Sullinger, Jr., 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Hospice House.

He was born July 21, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth Edgar Sullinger, Sr. and Letha Jane (Wills) Sullinger.

On September 8, 1978, he married the former Janice Colangelo. They shared 40 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Kenneth was a self-employed salesman with Snap-On Tools for 28 years and most recently worked for Weather Tite Windows prior to retirement.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling, especially to Jamaica. Kenneth loved gardening and especially growing hot peppers. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was a very good handyman who could fix almost anything.

Loving memories will be carried on by his wife, Janice (Colangelo) Sullinger of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Lynn (John) Seymour of Arnold, Missouri; son, Kenneth (Rachel) Sullinger III of Southington, Ohio; two sisters, Kathleen Anerino of Warren, Ohio and Karen Sullinger of Kinsman, Ohio and grandchildren, Garrett and Jackson Sullinger and Brayden, Kaydence and Mayson Seymour.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jon Pratt will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17 and one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday, June 18 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.