Kenneth E. Walker, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Walker, 89, of 1140 County Line Rd., Greenville, (Salem Twp.) Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with family and his dog by his side on Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020 at the residence of his granddaughter.



Kenneth was born in Venango County, Pennsylvania on September 13, 1930 to the late Roy R. and Velma M. (Burkhardt) Walker.



He was married to the former H. Louise Pfaff on November 10, 1954. After 64 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on December 15, 2018.



Kenneth was of the Christian faith. He was a Free & Accepted Mason, Eureka Lodge 290, Greenville; and a 32nd Degree Mason, with the Scottish Rite Cathedral, New Castle.



Kenneth was a hard worker. He was employed as a welder for Erie-Lackawannock Railroad, and later Conrail; retiring in 1993. He purchased a family farm in 1972 and raised beef cattle and crops until retirement.

Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, spending winters in Florida and camping with family & friends. He will be missed by his shadow, his Pomeranian, Gizmo.



Kenneth is survived by three daughters, Patricia A. Hittle and her husband, Jim, of Sigel, Pennsylvania; Nancy R. McCormick of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Debbie K. Redmond and her husband, Jeff, of Greenville, PA; three sons, Ronald E. Walker, Richard L. Walker, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania and David L. Walker and his wife, Dorothy, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosalyn Miller and her husband, Keith, of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania; a brother, Mike Walker and his wife, Connie, of Hadley, Pennsylvania and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepfather Karll Thummler who raised him; a son, Robert E. Walker, two brothers, Myron Lynn and Melvin A. Walker and three sisters, Dorothy Kiessling, Carolyn Bell and Marilyn Sawmiller.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 3:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A funeral service will follow visitation at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Bill Ammons of Word of Life Christian Center, Wasser Rd, Greenville, officiating.



Burial of the ashes will take place at a later date in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

