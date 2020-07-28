Kenneth E. Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Kenneth E. Smith will be held on Tuesday, July, 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Ken, also known as Burnout, has transitioned into his spiritual being on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 peacefully in his home in Norwich, Connecticut.

Kenneth was born November 2, 1976 a son of Merleen Henderson-Smith and Lawrence Smith, Sr. Ken.

He was a 1996 graduate of East High School, a die hard fan of the Oakland Raiders, the Former National President of the Ridaz Block M.C’s and he was a Sterile Processing Technologist through Hartford Healthcare at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, Connecticut.

Kenneth was a full time loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. He enjoyed playing spades, gathering with his friends and family when visiting home but mostly he loved taking weekend getaways with his wife.

Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory his wife, LaTausha Smith of Norwich, Connecticut; his mother, Merleen Henderson-Smith of Youngstown, Ohio; his only daughter, Ashley Smith-Williams of Columbus Ohio; his only son, Traylen Smith of Youngstown Ohio; his stepchildren, E’Liyah Conner of New London, Connecticut, Emmett (Ta’Kaysia) Conner of Youngstown Ohio and Ash’Lee McCoy of Columbus, Ohio and his eldest brother, Lawrence (Angela) Smith, Jr., as well as a host of friends and family, most importantly his bonded brothers and sisters of the Ridaz Block MC. He also leaves behind his four grandsons and four granddaughters. Ken loved all his family dearly.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Smith, Sr.; his brother, Robert Smith and cousin, Michael Groom.

Family will be receiving cards of condolences at 2344 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., services will begin at 12:00 p.m. Repass will be hosted at the Jaylex Event Center at 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. In accordance with CDC guidelines please continue to practice social distancing when greeting the family and everyone is advised to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

