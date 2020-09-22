Kenneth E. Lowe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Lowe 85, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Community Skilled Nursing Home following an extended illness.



He was born in Elliott County, Kentucky on September 10, 1935 the son of Luther and Mary (Henderson) Lowe.

For many years he worked as a laborer and millwright at Allied Metals Company and Liberty Steel.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, buying and selling cars and working on cars. He especially cherished all the family activities and the long rides during family vacation trips.



Kenneth is survived by five children, Robert Lowe, Sr. of Warren, Pamela Carlberg of Liberty, Kenneth A. (Marsha) Lowe of Niles, Dennis E. (Cherie) Lowe of Girard and Lisa F. (Perry) Vitale of Warren; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Bonnie Gadd of Lordstown and Maxine (Forest) Gilliam of Howland.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma P. (Tabor) Lowe whom he married on January 17, 1953 and who died on August 31, 2007; daughter, Shirlie Armistead; three sons-in-law, Richard Armistead, Richard Maher and Clifford Carlberg; brother, David “Buzz” Lowe and sister, Deloris Poling.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Darrell Cline will officiate.

Burial will be Monday, September 28 in Kerr Cemetery.



