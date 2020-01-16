Kenneth David DeFiore, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth David DeFiore, Jr., 60, of New Castle, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Grove in New Castle.

He was born March 8, 1959 in New Castle, a son of the late Kenneth and Antoinette (Sibeto) DeFiore, Sr.

Mr. DeFiore was a truck driver for 20 years for Zambelli’s Fireworks and Pyrotechnico and he also shot fireworks for them.

He enjoyed bowling and loved coaching Little League Baseball and girls’ softball.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer C. Benson of Hermitage and Lisa M. DeFiore of Pittsburgh; three brothers, David DeFiore of New Castle, Fred DeFiore of Denver, Colorado and Paul DeFiore of New Castle and two grandchildren, Shane Benson and Harley Sue DeFiore.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home chapel. Deacon John Carran will be officiating.