Kenneth Charles Theis, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Theis, 72, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Circle of Care in Salem.

Born October 29, 1947 in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Roger and Pearl Theis.

He was retired from Homer Laughlin China where he worked for 42 years.

Survivors include his wife, the former Shirley A. Pasco whom he married September 23, 1984; stepchildren, Billy Cloud of Lisbon and Desi Levine of Salem; his sisters, Shirley Weldon of Arizona and Jeanie Penny of Florida; a brother, Bill Theis of Xenia, Ohio and six stepgrandchildren.

Calling hours will be observed from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at the Weber Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.

