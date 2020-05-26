Kenneth Charles Dashner, Niles, Ohio

1  of  2
May 25, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Charles Dashner, 86, passed away peacefully at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home, Niles following an extended illness.

Kenneth was born in Tunnel Hill, Pennsylvania on October 11, 1933 the son of Celestine Stephen and Gladys Irene (Swaney) Dashner and has lived in the Niles area for many years. 

Kenneth honorably served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958.

He retired in 1995 after working 27 years in the press room at Commercial Intertech of Youngstown.

He and his wife are members of St. Stephen Church and the Niles Scope Center.

He enjoyed family activities especially those with his grandsons. 

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice Cherry Dashner whom he married May 8, 1967; son, Joseph Stephen Dashner and daughter, Mary Louise Dashner, both of Niles; two grandsons, James Julian and Jarred Brister; great-grandson, Mason Andrew Julian and a brother, John William Dashner of Gallitzin, Pennsylvania. 

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard J. and Francis Edgar Dashner and two sisters, Marion Surman and Nancy Ann Knee. 

A graveside committal service will be held at the Niles City Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery columbarium. 

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church, 129 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. 

Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family. 

