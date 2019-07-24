Breaking News
Mueller: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Kendall James Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

My Valley Tributes

July 16, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kendall James Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Kendall James Jackson will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, Pastor Rev. Kenneth L. Simon officiating. 

Mr. Jackson, 45, of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. 

He enjoyed art, music and African history. He was a popular artist and tattoo artist and he loved being around family and friends.

He’s lovingly remembered by his sons, Jerimiah, Josiah, Jacob and James; his mother, Cheryl Jackson; his siblings, Nichelle, Kimberly, Leah, Edward and Michael and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie C. Jackson. 

Friends may call Thursday, July 25 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers