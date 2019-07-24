Kendall James Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Kendall James Jackson will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, Pastor Rev. Kenneth L. Simon officiating.

Mr. Jackson, 45, of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He enjoyed art, music and African history. He was a popular artist and tattoo artist and he loved being around family and friends.

He’s lovingly remembered by his sons, Jerimiah, Josiah, Jacob and James; his mother, Cheryl Jackson; his siblings, Nichelle, Kimberly, Leah, Edward and Michael and a host of other relatives and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie C. Jackson.

Friends may call Thursday, July 25 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.